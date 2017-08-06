Meet the German backpacker who slayed the Cane2Coral

WINNER: Germany's Tom Harder takes out the half marathon at the Cane2Coral.

RUNNING: Every day Germany's Tom Harder goes for a run to view as much as he can of the new country he is living in.

The backpacker has been in Australia for just three weeks, exploring and working with his mate.

Now, he is the Cane2Coral champion after blitzing the field in the 21km race yesterday around Bargara and Burnett Heads.

Harder sprinted his way around the new course in one hour, 19 minutes and 14 seconds to win by three minutes over his next rival.

"My time was 50 seconds better than my personal best,” he said.

"It's okay I think.”

The modest runner said being in the right place at the right time helped him to compete.

"We search for competitions anywhere every month,” he said.

"Sometimes we work somewhere and now we are are.

"Maybe next week we will be in Brisbane.”

While he is uncertain about where he will be for the next few months, he is clear on one thing.

"I've been running for two years and I became better and better and I love running,” he said.

"I train hard and my aim is to join the German championships one day.”

Bundaberg's Rebecca Jenner joined Harder as a winner, claiming the women's 21km race after also winning the Ring Road Run earlier this year.

She won by almost three minutes in a time of one hour, 35 minutes and 54 seconds.

"I tried to stick to a plan and not go too hard,” she said.

"It didn't work as I almost died at the end with the false flats on the course.”

Jenner praised the new course as well.

"I found it more challenging than the previous course,” she said.

"There was nice scenery as well but it did get lonely at times not running with the 10km guys who ran later.”

Jenner will now turn her attention to triathlons and the Hervey Bay 100 this year.