MEET THE COLONEL: Giveaways and games as KFC announces party

BUNDABERG'S third KFC outlet is set to host a fun day to celebrate the third Bundaberg store opening in the region.

A spokeswoman for the chain said a games day would be held this Saturday so the local community can get to know the store and meet new team members.

"From 10am to 2pm there will be fun for all, whether guests want to join in the inflatable soccer games or spectate in a deck chair," she said.

OPENING DAY: KFC store manager Lorinda Medill. Mike Knott BUN240719KFC3

"Cheering on the players, a Colonel mascot will be there to greet customers and hand out a limited supply of KFC drink bottles, pens, temporary tattoos and vouchers."

The spokeswoman said the Bargara Rd restaurant, which opened today, was handy for locals.

OPENING DAY: KFC team member Rane Bassett. Mike Knott BUN240719KFC4

"The KFC Bundaberg East restaurant offers visitors the choice of dining inside the restaurant for a leisurely experience or the convenience of the drive-through if it's a speedy pick up on their way home," she said.

It's been a long road to the new KFC opening, with members of the Bundaberg community calling for a third outlet.

In March 2018, the NewsMail spoke to a man who wished to be known only as Chicken Fan, who said the wait times at KFC's other major outlet on Takalvan St.

OPENING DAY: Lilly Meynell is served by KFC team member Brooke Drane. Mike Knott BUN240719KFC5

"There was a 30 to 40-minute wait with some people trying to get refunds," he said at the time, regarding busy Tuesday evenings at the eatery.

The NewsMail's call for information from parent company Collins Foods went unanswered, including when a follow-up story reported that 78 per cent of readers supported a third KFC in Bundy.

OPENING DAY: KFC on Bargara Road. Mike Knott BUN240719KFC6

Excitement came in October 2018 when KFC announced the new, third store that readers had craved was in fact on its way.

However, some controversy then ensued when a 150-year old eucalypt was among trees felled at the new restaurant site.

While the trees were speculated to be some of the last remaining remnants of original bushland in the region, a spokeswoman for the Department for Environment and Science said there were no restrictions around removing them.

KFC's other outlet in the city is at Hinkler Central.