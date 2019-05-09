Meet the campaign volunteers working behind the scenes

HELPING HAND: Volunteer Joseph Ellul Snr hands out how-to-vote cards for his son, United Australia candidate Joseph Ellul.

SENIOR Bundaberg resident Cal Toft, 82, stands in the shade of the electoral pre-polling booth, handing out LNP how-to-vote cards.

The retired businessman waits for hours among representatives of political rivals wearing bright coloured shirts that represent their party, trying to stand out among voters to advocate for Hinkler Federal MP Keith Pitt.

There was a 40 per cent increase of votes in the first week of pre-polling, and the increased numbers is something that Mr Toft has noticed.

"It's different when they have to be away, or they are sick,” he said.

"A lot more people are pre-polling now and for a lot of them it's not necessary.”

HELPING HAND: Volunteer Cal Toft offers LNP how-to-vote cards at the Bundaberg Central polling booth. Chris Burns

Most voters and other volunteers were friendly although some were "unreasonable.”

"I find the other people helping are mostly friendly.”

Mr Toft described Mr Pitt as a "decent young chap”.

"He used to come to my place when he was a school child.

"He was in the same class as my daughter and he used to come to my place.”

Standing near him is a volunteer, and the father, for United Australia Party candidate Joseph Ellul.

Joseph Ellul Senior, 74, has a sore back and two artificial knees but he still supports his son by waiting in front of the electoral booths every day.

He was a Nationals voter until his son joined UAP.

"We didn't know Joe was going to stand, but he came home and told us and we nearly fell off our chairs,” Mr Ellul said.

Since then he has become more familiar with the party's policies and supports them strongly.

"We have got the best sugar cane growing that we can get, and we haven't got ethanol.

"We sell coal off...(they're) selling our farmland because they aren't looking after the farmers.”