Meet the Bundy servo making life easier for the community

WHO said chivalry is dead?

The tight-knit team at Pacific Petroleum certainly didn't, with their exclusive driveway service for the members of the Bundaberg community who may be in need of a little helping hand.

The service with a smile type of station, has been offering driveway service for some time now and are the only ones in town to do so, according to Pacific Petroleum attendant Pritpal Singh.

"We love being able to offer this service to people in Bundaberg," Mr Singh said.

"It's available to senior citizens, people with disabilities, and mothers with kids in the car, because if they have little ones or several kids it can be hard for them to leave them so we come over and help out."

He said nothing prompted the service it's just something they decided to do to make life easier for those in the community.

"We can usually see from the desk but we also have camera set up around the place so we can see, for disabled people for instance, they have the tag on the inside of their windscreen so we just go out," Mr Singh said.

"If we are busy, people can just honk their horn to let us know and we will come and fill their car up.

"The only thing we can't do is bring Eftpos out to the bowser, it's cash we can usually take that out there, but if you are paying with car you have to come into the shop."

Mr Singh said it feels good to be able to help out and hopes the Pacific Petroleum customers feel good and valued when they pull up in need of some fuel.

Multiple customers have taken to social media, praising the servo for the service they provide and the positive team by the bowser - rain, hail or shine, the staff are there.

If you would like to check out the Bundaberg servo with an old-fashioned mantra yourself, head over to Pacific Petroleum at 75 Walker St, on the corner of Kensington and Walker St.