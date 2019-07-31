Meet the Bundy sales agent voted No.1 by readers

Brent Illingworth as "Agent of the Year" through RateMyAgent for 2019.

A FOCUS on family, morals and ethics is what Bundaberg real estate sales agent Brent Illingworth believes in.

The RealWay principal was voted the region's favourite sales agent following a call for nominations on the NewsMail Facebook page.

The nominations were made into a poll, featuring 52 options readers could then vote on.

More than 100 votes poured in and 18 per cent went to Mr Illingworth.

Bundaberg RealWay agent Brent Illingworth. Contributed

Nominations were also made for Mr Illingworth's colleagues Shane Chung, Gary Martin and Anthony Williamson.

"I'm humbled by it,” he said.

"I'm very fortunate to be voted number one, as an office, we were just over the moon.

"I didn't even vote for myself.”

Mr Illingworth's nomination as our readers' choice comes on the back of his first place nomination on the Rate My Agent website.

Rate My Agent allows people to review real estate agents and gives them a star rating based on these reviews.

Mr Illingworth started in the business at the age of 17, working his way from the ground up.

TOP JOB: Brent Illingworth has been voted Agent of the Year and our readers' choice. Contributed

He said it would make a world of difference if more kids these days could finish school and move into a traineeship or apprenticeship to get on-the-job experience.

It's experience that has served Mr Illingworth well in his career.

"We want people to tell the public they've had a good experience,” he said.

"We get repeat business nearly every time.

"I'm super proud of my team.”

Mr Illingworth, who works in the business with his mum, dad and sister Tegan, says he's proud to call Bundy home.

"I've just had a son myself and I can't wait to raise him here because I grew up here,” he said.

Readers levelled praise at RealWay in Facebook comments.

Kathleen Evans nominated RealWay's Anthony Williamson.

"He had our house sold within a few days of listing it,” she said.

"He kept us informed every step of the way and he is a genuine nice bloke.”

Other local agents who scored top votes included Le-Anne Allan from Richardson & Wrench who took 13 per cent of votes.

Rob Pendergast from Century 21 and Sharon Golding from Just Us Realty scored highly as well.