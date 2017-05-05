26°
News

Meet the Bundy man keeping a dying art alive

Crystal Jones
| 5th May 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LEATHERWORK may be a dying art, but for Peter Grabyn it symbolises a love affair he's had with the craft for almost 40 years.

It all started in Townsville 39 years ago when Mr Grabyn noticed a lady engaging in the age-old art, and was fascinated.

 

Various leather items for sale.
Various leather items for sale. Crystal Jones

"I didn't have anything to do so I was wandering through Townsville and there's an old lady doing it and I thought 'that's interesting'," Mr Grabyn said.

She taught him the technique and Mr Grabyn has been creating leather pieces ever since.

 

Stubby holders of all sizes.
Stubby holders of all sizes. Crystal Jones

"I bought some tools, I started doing it," he said.

Mr Grabyn has lived in Bundaberg with his wife Mala for about 15 years after his adventures around the country.

 

Dog collars and handbags.
Dog collars and handbags. Crystal Jones

He now enjoys creating wallets, dog collars, handbags and many more items.

"I do anything," he said.

 

Cheetah print and crocodile leather wallets.
Cheetah print and crocodile leather wallets. Crystal Jones

Mr Grabyn said he was even inspired by current events, taking a news image of recent flood events and engraving a leather stubby holder with the scene - complete with a floating critter.

"I was watching the TV and I see the house floating in the river in the last flood in New South Wales so very quickly while it was still fresh in my mind, I made a drawing of it, not quite every detail but most of it and I thought it would be good on a stubby holder, so I did (it)," he said.

 

A tablet holder with a deer.
A tablet holder with a deer. Crystal Jones

The creative crafter carves and bevels his works, some of them getting a paint job and others being accented with glitter.

Among some of the items Mr Grabyn has created, is a wallet made from the belly skin of a crocodile.

 

A tablet holder that tells a story, Peter Grabyn says on one side it shows a fisherman, and on the other side, a shark going after the fish.
A tablet holder that tells a story, Peter Grabyn says on one side it shows a fisherman, and on the other side, a shark going after the fish. Crystal Jones

Croc leather is deceptively soft, he says.

Humour plays a part in Mr Grabyn's creations, with one electronic tablet case featuring a fisherman on one side, and the image of a shark taking his catch on the other.

 

A tablet holder that tells a story, Peter Grabyn says on one side it shows a fisherman, and on the other side, a shark going after the fish.
A tablet holder that tells a story, Peter Grabyn says on one side it shows a fisherman, and on the other side, a shark going after the fish. Crystal Jones

Mr Grabyn said he started out by making stubby holders only, but started to branch out after a few years.

"Now I make wallets with hair on them, to keep your money warm," he joked.

 

A stubby cooler depicting the 2017 floods in New South Wales.
A stubby cooler depicting the 2017 floods in New South Wales. Crystal Jones

Mr Grabyn said he sometimes sells his wares at markets and from his home, but anyone wanting to snap up a piece could call him on 0401 755 194.

LEATHER GOODS: Mala and Peter Grabyn.
LEATHER GOODS: Mala and Peter Grabyn. Crystal Jones
Bundaberg News Mail

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Jail for fatal hit and run, sending penis pics to girl, 13

Jail for fatal hit and run, sending penis pics to girl, 13

"I WISH you could have met him for just a day, then you would understand what an awful and tragic loss it is for all of us who knew him.”

Cycle a monthly horror for girls who don't have pads

OVERSEAS HELP: Nicole Beasley has begun making washable sanitary kits for women in third-world countries and needs your help.

Sending sanitary products to girls in need

UPDATE: Family tells of moment car smashed into their fence

Woman lost control of Astra

Sunny days here again as flower farm bounces back

BUSY SEASON: Iane Giotti, Katrin Rosse and Sarah Thiboutot at Robertson Flower Farm on Bargara Rd.

"A few weeks ago ... this crop was underwater”

Local Partners

Cycle a monthly horror for girls who don't have pads

GIRLS in third-world countries live a nightmarish week every month because of a natural cycle and a Bundaberg woman is determined to make a difference.

Trawler makes tough work for VMR crews

ROUGH RIDE: VMR Bundaberg and VMR Round Hill teamed up to rescue a trawler on Thursday.

Rescue requires joint effort

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Justice Crew coming to Bundaberg

POP DAT BUCKLE: Get your tickets now to see Justice Crew perform in Bundaberg.

Pop Dat Buckle tour

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Tom and his jokesters are back to grab your attention

Popular quiz show Have You Been Paying Attention? returns for fifth season with well-deserved Logies boost.

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

Laws admits a dislike for Princess Diana.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!