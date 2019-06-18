Meet the Bundy girl styling Australia's stars

STYLING THE STARS: Sarah Elizabeth Turner grew up in Bundaberg and is now styling names such as Kimberly Busteed, Rachel Thaiday and Deb Frecklington.

FROM a love of clothes as a child, to dressing big names with their different styles - Sarah Elizabeth Turner is a stylist to the stars.

The former Bundy woman has worked with Miss Universe Australia representative and radio presenter Kimberly Busteed, TV personality Liz Cantor at last year's Logie Awards, LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington and most recently former Australian Netball team captain Laura Geitz.

She grew up in Bundaberg where her dad was the principal at Kalkie State School and her mum worked in the office at Bundaberg State High School.

Sarah's love for clothes started at a very young age.

"I have really fond memories growing up in Bundaberg,” she said.

"My mum is an amazing seamstress and she taught me everything I know.

"I remember there used to be this 'magical closet' of clothes at kindy and I used to purposely get my clothes dirty so I could go into this closet with spare clothes.”

Sarah said growing up she preferred clothes over toys.

"My mum said ever since I was five or six years old I'd just ask for clothes for my birthday or Christmas,” she said.

"The biggest highlight would be when mum would give me money so I could go and buy clothes myself.”

For 11 years Sarah has made her name in Brisbane's fashion world through word of mouth and building relationships.

But she's also done a lot of work in regional areas.

"We moved out west because my husband wanted to work as a school principal, I was still styling a lot of clients,” she said. "I put together feel good programs for young women with disabilities in Emerald so they could dress up in something nice.

"I also helped set up fashions on the field at the Alpha races.”

After moving back to Brisbane Sarah worked as a stylist for David Jones at the Indooroopilly shopping centre, before working as stylist for the centre itself.

She also styled the Channel 7 lotto girls and did styling for photo shoots with the Brisbane Racing Club.

She has also styled names such as Rachel Thaiday, TV presenter Sammie O'Brien, Home and Away stars Sophie Dillman, Sarah Roberts, and Jackson Heywood as well as Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm.

"I've also been working with (radio presenter) Robin Bailey,” she said.

"I've done a few campaigns with her and I also styled her wedding party last year.”

At the moment she is doing a lot of freelance work and is working with optical retailer OPSM to teach employees how to style customers with frame shape and colour.