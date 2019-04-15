Meet the Bundy couple with nursing family all around them

A PASSION for helping people is what led a husband and wife duo to take nursing degrees at Bundaberg's CQUniversity and today all their hard work leads to their graduation.

They have already secured jobs in the industry.

Peta Pearce said she worked at the medical centre in East Bundaberg and Michael Pearce works in the private hospital in theatre.

Working and raising a family, Mrs Pearce said she did her degree part-time and external because it was easier with the kids.

While Mr Pearce started studying internally, he said with work it was easier to complete the degree off-campus.

While they weren't allowed to read each others' work, having one another to prepare for exams and have a bit of competition when it came to the release of marks added to the fun of the degree for the couple.

Mr Pearce said he had always been interested in the industry.

"I've always kind of been in health, I volunteered in September 1997 with the St John's Ambulance,” he said.

"I was there for 14 years up in Townsville, with that I've been involved in many disasters and things like that, planning, I was superintendent of that division up in Townsville.”

He said in 2007 they offered him a position to become a full-time trainer and assessor in the likes of first aid before moving to Bundaberg in 2012 when nursing become his focus.

The pair said it was the desire to help people that led them down the path of nursing.

They recommended the course for anyone who shares that passion to help people.

Mr and Mrs Pearce said they enjoyed the hands-on aspect of the degree with the clinical placements.

"You put your knowledge and your theory behind it into practice, and when you're on placement you're not doing it on manikins, it's real people - which is handy and always fun,” he said.

Mr Pearce said he thinks only about 10 per cent of nurses are male, but getting to help people and society without the influences of the elements, which paramedics are exposed to, was the right choice for him.

"You can travel but it opens up so many doors, you're not limited to one area,” he said.

"Even in a hospital setting there's multiple units, specialities you can branch off into - which is fantastic.

"My dream job would be aero-medical, that's my ultimate dream job.”

Mrs Pearce aid she enjoys where she is in general practice nursing.

"I'm happy where I am in general practice nursing, it's sort of a speciality type thing,” she said.

"Because it's not just one single thing, you see a variety every day.

"Something different every day, never the same thing.”

Mr Pearce's younger sister is also set to graduate nursing today and he said another one of his sisters completed nursing about 16 years ago.

And he's not the only one to have family in the industry, Mrs Pearce said she has a sister who finished nursing about eight years ago.

For the husband and wife duo, they were excited to be graduating today but more so to show their three children what they've accomplished.

"It's good for the kids because while we were on placement, while we're studying the kids have missed out on a lot of things,” she said.

"Because when you're on placement you don't get paid ... so now they get to see the hard work, what they've missed out on, seeing us graduate.

"It's good for them to see us in our regalia and all that.”

The Pearces are just two of the CQU graduates,see below the names of all those graduating today.