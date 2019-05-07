Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bonnie Birrell with her daughter Katie Louise Austin.
Bonnie Birrell with her daughter Katie Louise Austin. Mike Knott BUN070519BABY2
Local Faces

Meet the Bundy bubs who share a birthday with the new royal

Mikayla Haupt
by
7th May 2019 6:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE the world was abuzz with the announcement of a new royal baby, two Bundaberg mothers had some news to share of their own.

Australia woke to the news the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a new-born boy on May 6.

The couple announced the birth on social media.

While the name of the newest addition to the royal family is yet to be announced, two Bundaberg babies born on the same day do.

Bonnie Birrell gave birth to Katie at 1.49pm. She weighed 3.31kg.

Josh Imsley with his daughter Estelle Bowe-Fernley
Josh Imsley with his daughter Estelle Bowe-Fernley Mike Knott BUN070519BABY3

Ms Birrell said, like the rest of us, had no idea of what the Duchess's closely guarded due date was she had figured it would be similar to hers based on what she'd watched on television.

Following her three-hour labour, she said the actuality of having given birth on the same day as a royal family member brought a tear to her eye on Monday afternoon.

She said she had been moved "thinking of her as a mother” as May 6 now was a special day for both of them.

Katie wasn't the only baby born at Bundaberg Hospital to share the new royal's birthday.

Skye Bowe-Fernley welcomed Estelle on Monday at 10.21am.

Estelle was 10 days late, holding on for the royal birth, and weighed in at 3.85kg.

Ms Bowe-Fernley wasn't quite as moved by the shared birthday as Ms Birrell was, saying she hadn't had much interest in the royal pregnancy.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Dutton not concerned about Cashless Debit Card swaying votes

    premium_icon Dutton not concerned about Cashless Debit Card swaying votes

    Politics MINISTER for Home Affairs Peter Dutton says he isn't concerned about the Cashless Debit Card swaying the decision of voters in the upcoming federal election.

    Man faces court charged with pokies theft

    premium_icon Man faces court charged with pokies theft

    Crime Police charge man over recent break-ins

    Agforce boss defends farmers' data flush

    premium_icon Agforce boss defends farmers' data flush

    Rural Agforce removes data because of amended Great Barrier Reef measures