Meet team behind Bundy’s Secret Bridesmaids’ Business

SECRET BRIDESMAIDS' BUSINESS: Isabella Stokes as Meg the bride and Tim Heffernan as James.

SECRET BRIDESMAIDS' BUSINESS: Isabella Stokes as Meg the bride and Tim Heffernan as James.

Back in their own venue, the Bundaberg Players Inc members are taking the stage with Secret Bridesmaids' Business in a matter of weeks.

Written by Elizabeth Coleman and directed by Peg Gellert, the play tells of the night before bride-to-be Meg's wedding.

She and her bridesmaids are planning to kick up their heels as the final hours before the big day tick down.

However not everything goes to plan as a last minute scandal threatens to ruin the whole affair.

Director Peg Gellert said it was a great play, featuring some of Bundaberg's finest actors.

SECRET BRIDESMAIDS' BUSINESS: Isabella Stokes is playing Meg the bride, Tricia Garson plays her mother, Di Wills takes on the role of Angela, Sara White as Lucy Dean, Marianne Curran as Naomi, Tim Heffernan as James and Isa Stavast as the Housemaid.

"Elizabeth Coleman's wonderful characters bring this seriously funny play to life," Peg said.

"Never far from reality, it exposes the insanity that can be created as the wedding juggernaut threatens to swerve out of control.

"Marriage may be a wonderful thing, but after a night like this, audiences may be wondering if it's really worth it.

"We have a wonderful cast bringing the story to life and it's so good to be back on the stage at the Playhouse."

Isabella Stokes will play Meg the bride, while Tricia Garson is taking on the role of her mother.

Di Wills takes the stage as Angela, Sara White as Lucy Dean, Marianne Curran as Naomi, Tim Heffernan as James and Isa Stavast plays the Housemaid.

SECRET BRIDESMAIDS' BUSINESS: Isabella Stokes will play Meg the bride and Tricia Garson will take on the role of her mother.

The Box Office at the Playhouse will be open from 10am til 12 noon on weekends (in person or via phone: 4153 1904) and online.

There are five performances: March 19, 20, 26, 27 at 7.30pm and a Matinee on Sunday, March 21 at 3pm.

For more details visit The Playhouse Theatre's website or Facebook page.

MORE STORIES