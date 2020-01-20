Meet our new My Kitchen Rules warriors

Sisters Kerry Hall and Kaylene McNee are one of the new fan teams competing on the 2020 season of My Kitchen Rules.

TWO Bundaberg natives are ready to make their mark on Australia's most-watched cooking show.

Sisters Kerry Hall and Kaylene McNee are one of five fan teams who will face off against returning all-stars in the new rivals-themed season of My Kitchen Rules.

The Army veterans grew up in Bundy and are the daughters of champion pigeon flyer Noel McNee.

Now living on opposite sides of the country, competing on the reality show is a reunion for the food-loving siblings.

Kerry, 34, is a mum of two and active reservist who lives in Karratha, WA while Kaylene, 29, is now a university student on the Sunshine Coast.

Both enjoy catching and cooking their own seafood and Kaylene is a keen baker.

"I started baking and making sweet foods about 18 months ago while I was going through rehabilitation after a vehicle accident in the army," Kaylene said. "Baking not only brought joy and satisfaction to my life, it brought joy to the other people going through rehab as well."

The sisters hope to inspire other women to follow their passion.

"I really want my children to be proud of their mum and aunty working together as a team," Kerry said.

"I like to think of myself as a good role model for all women and girls by sticking up for what is right and being able to have a voice. And if (returning contestants) Jac and Shaz have a billboard in Mount Isa, I think we should get one in our hometown of Bundaberg too."

They and the other fan teams will be mentored by judge Colin Fassnidge, while the all-star teams will be mentored by MKR co-host Manu Feildel.

MKR: The Rivals starts Sunday, February 2 at 7pm on Seven.