Meet the NewsMail's new leadership team

THE new year has ushered in a change of leadership at the NewsMail.

Angus Irwin, Adam Wratten and Carolyn Booth have recently left the respective positions of general manager, editor and deputy editor.

Ingrid Barham has stepped into to the role of general manager from her previous position as media advertising manager and Megan Sheehan has been appointed editor.

Ingrid has long-standing family ties to the region and returned to Bundaberg in 2011.

"Previously, I've held senior advertising agency and client marketing based roles in Sydney, with cross industry exposure that includes: advertising and marketing agencies, large tier-1 retail, PR, and news media," Ingrid said.

"My great-grandparents Ted and Eliza Leslie were owners of the original Elliott Heads Kiosk, after moving to Elliott Heads in 1925."

Meanwhile Megan has 15 years experience in the media industry and has relocated from Gladstone where she was editor of the NewsMail's sister paper The Observer.

"I'm excited to join such a vibrant community and am looking forward to getting to know the region better," she said.

A new deputy editor will join the team soon.