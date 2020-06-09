Meet Mount Perry’s new top cop

NEW OFFICER: Senior Constable Tom Mort is the new officer in charge at the Mount Perry Police Station.

NEW OFFICER: Senior Constable Tom Mort is the new officer in charge at the Mount Perry Police Station.

MOUNT Perry has welcomed a new officer in charge at the local police station.

Senior Constable Tom Mort, who was raised in a small country town, jumped at the opportunity when the position at Mount Perry became available. Sen-Constable Mort grew up in rural Victoria and joined the Queensland Police Service in 2015 after working in north Brisbane and Cairns.

The constable’s wife and son have accompanied him to his new home and said they were already enjoying the lifestyle change.

“We’ve been here two weeks now and already feel at home,” he said.

“We are pleased to have been happily welcomed by the community.”

He said rural policing had always been a goal.

“Rural policing gives you so much more, being able to be involved more personally with the community,” he said.

“I am proud to be the OIC of Mount Perry and my wife and I are excited to see what we can achieve with our time out here and what we can give back to the community.”

Sen-Constable Mort previously served in the army and was deployed to Iraq. He finished his time in the army in Queensland and said his love for the state made the decision to stay in Queensland easy.

Sen-Constable Mort said he was looking forward to meeting the locals and taking part in community policing and social events throughout the Mount Perry area.