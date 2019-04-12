Meet Milo, Shalom's four-legged staff member

TEACHERS PET: Milo Stallard is now an official staff member at Shalom College.

AT NINE years of age Milo is the youngest staff member at Shalom College.

But there is a lot of differences between Milo and others who attend the school.

Milo has four legs, a wagging tail and is the school's first therapy dog, and now officially a staff member.

The little pooch belongs to Rice House co-ordinator Claire Stallard and joined the school at the end of last year.

Principal Dan McMahon said Milo helped students to open up and in particular he had a way of engaging with students in the learning support unit.

Mr McMahon said the school's first effort to introduce a therapy animal hit a few hurdles and when the opportunity arose for Miss Stallard to bring in Milo it ticked all the boxes.

"Although Milo is not officially trained he is the next best thing,” Mr McMahon said.

Looking at Milo's staff profile that was posted on social media it says he enjoys hanging out with the kids and the hugs and pats are his favourite.

"Also, I am allowed to sleep through staff meetings; that's a pretty good perk,” the post read.

Milo also joined the students for this year's Shalom Colour Fun to help raise money for Project Compassion through Caritas.

The students had to run a course while being bombarded with coloured powder by the teachers.

Mr McMahon said the difference Milo had made to some of the students day was rewarding in itself.

Emma Reid