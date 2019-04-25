Meet Fraser Anning's candidate for Hinkler

HINKLER CANDIDATE: Mr Erskine is set to run for the Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party in next month's federal election.

THE cut-off for candidate nominations is now behind us and the Hinkler electorate has 10 candidates, the latest of whom is Aaron Erskine.

A father of five, Mr Erskine is set to run for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

With a background in information and communication technology, Mr Erskine said he had developed a passion for politics throughout his lifetime and observed a growing disconnect between the career oriented political class and true representation of average Australians.

"We have a shortage of politicians with real life experience and whom have excelled in a field other than politics prior to entering politics," Mr Erskine said.

"True electorate representation is only possible by those whom have walked in our shoes. I wish to represent the interests of Australians above and beyond the interests of other entities or influences and this is the driving factor behind wanting to enter politics."

Marcus John Hiesler is the candidate for Flynn for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

He said he chose Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party based on an alignment of Mr Anning's unwavering position on many key issues that he wholeheartedly agreed with.

"With Australia being subjected to a politically driven culture of political correctness, it has never been more important to support and represent a party that is putting the interest of Australians, and Australia in general, first," he said.

"It is vitally important that any issue can be fully debated regardless of how it may make some people uncomfortable.

"I believe in merit-based debate and policy and believe that Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party fully facilitates these principals."

The issues that are important to him are those which impact the nation, peace and security.

Mr Erskine said the current political climate was failing to deliver on crucial matters such as food and energy security, sound and sustainable economic growth, communication infrastructure, foreign ownership of public assets, infrastructure and private land.

"One of the most important issues, immigration and social cohesion. Our towns, cities and farms belong to us, not the government or foreign influences," he said.

If elected, Mr Erskine said he would like to see the reallocation of funds that are currently given away to the United Nations and foreign aid and see these funds invested into Australian infrastructure and projects to support and grow our industries.

"We should be building water infrastructure to support our environment, farms and economy," he said.

"Large scale water projects such as the Bradfield scheme support and promote environmental benefits through the increased hydration of the land.

"Water projects and dams promote and facilitate fish habitat, bird life and supports various land based fauna.

"Water projects that maintain environmental flows is a positive way to support our food productivity, biodiversity and the economy."

Mr Erskine said the major parties had failed on training and opportunities for young Australians and school leavers, particularly in our region. Along with water and energy security, foreign ownership of assets and infrastructure, foreign ownership of land, a safe and sustainable immigration program, national telecommunications and affordable housing.

While Mr Erskine is the 10th Hinkler candidate, Marcus Hiesler will represent Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party in Flynn.