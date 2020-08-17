Menu
Ngaio Miller always wanted to adopt a cow. But, thanks to rescue organisation Til The Cows Come Home, she can now save hundreds through their foster carer program.
Meet the foster mum saving one calf at a time

Jenna Thompson
17th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
HAVE you always dreamt of owning pet cows but didn't have enough room for them to moo've? Til The Cows Come Home could be your solution.

The not-for-profit farm animal rescue group is looking for new foster mums and dads willing to care for rescued dairy calves in their first two weeks of life before they are permanently adopted out.

"We usually get them at around three days old, sometimes one, and it's those first two weeks that are crucial," founder and CEO Donna Wild said.

"For the next few months, it's peak season for calving so anyone between the Coffs to Tweed region is exactly where we want to find these new foster carers."

Ms Wild said training is provided for new foster carers and essential supplies, such as milk replacement formula and electrolytes, are financially covered by the organisation.

For Clarence Valley resident Ngaio Miller, becoming a calf foster carer has been an absolute delight.

Here's what she had to say about her experience caring for four Jersey calves: 


Anyone wishing to become a foster carer are invited to fill out an application form on the organisation website by clicking here.

