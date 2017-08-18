Meet Bundy's Noah, the man building an ark

-BOAT PEOPLE: Ben Buckley and Emma Roll with the boat they want to turn into a home

WHILE his name's not Noah, one Bundaberg man has taken on the challenge of building his own ark.

With the affordability of owning a home inches out of reach, Benjamin Buckley and his partner, Emma Roll, decided to take to the sea and build a houseboat.

Having secured themselves a boat hull, the work is far from over and to help launch their future abode they've started a GoFundMe page.

"We can't afford to buy a house or even get a loan for home,” Mr Buckley said.

"We've looked at houses on wheels, pontoon boats, trailer sailers and everything like that and then we stumbled across this boat hull.

"It's been inspected and needs fibreglass work done but we've got the cabinets to go in - they were built for it by the previous owner.”

Mr Buckley said the picked the hull up from Emma's uncle and the cost of restoring the weathered boat to a new glory will be "cheaper in the long-run”.

"It's worked out really well, the money we did have saved to go towards a home we spent on getting the boat hull,” he said.

"Queensland has really liveable boat-laws compared to New South Wales, here it's only about $80 for your boat rego.

"If we bought a block of land, the rates alone will be more than that, and people say 'what about the maintenance and up-keep' it's something we've considered and I can't see it being too much.”

"I've never wanted to rent, the money I would spend on a year's rent could go towards building my own home rather than paying for someone else's.”

Despite starting the GoFundMe page for a "bit of a laugh” for family and friends, he received a $200 donation on the first day.

"Any amount donated would mean the world to us as it would bring us just a little bit closer to our goal, everyone would be invited and welcome to come for a cruise any time once the boat is completed.”

Mr Buckley said they are hoping to have the big rig on the water and completely liveable within two years.

With a plan sketched out, it's not smooth sailing just yet... Mr Buckley said he may be prone to a little sea sickness.

"I don't really know if I'll get sea sick or not,” he said.

"We were out on the kayaks the other day and by the end of it I did start to feel a bit sick. But we'll be sitting somewhere calm most of the time, I won't be taking it anywhere too rough and the boat should be pretty stable.”

To donate visit http://bit.ly/2fN0Jq2.