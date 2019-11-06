Meet Bundy’s new magistrate

BUNDABERG’S new magistrate was officially welcomed in a ceremony at the courthouse this morning.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney was welcomed to the region by Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath, Chief Magistrate Terry Gardiner and legal and police representatives from Bundaberg.

Mr Moloney was appointed as a magistrate in 2017 and spent two years in Brisbane where he had experience in Children’s court.

He is also a keen sportsman having played touch football and was involved with the Oxfam trail walk fundraiser.

Mr Moloney said he was excited to start his Bundaberg residency.

“I put my hand up to come to Bundaberg, I was assigned,” he said.

“I’ve had a wonderful warm welcome since I arrived on Sunday.

“I look forward to serving the people of Bundaberg and the Wide Bay Burnett region as your magistrate.

“I will be a resident magistrate and will immerse myself in the culture and activities of the area as best I can.”