Meet Bundy's four new year babies

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Madison Blake with baby Freya Smith, Ebony Mulhall with baby Ziggy Mulhall, Linda Fitzpatrick with baby Tawah Fitzpatrick and Emma Tischler with baby Lukas Holden.

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Madison Blake with baby Freya Smith, Ebony Mulhall with baby Ziggy Mulhall, Linda Fitzpatrick with baby Tawah Fitzpatrick and Emma Tischler with baby Lukas Holden. Mike Knott BUN020118BABY1

NOT one, not two, not three, but four babies were born on New Year's Day at the Bundaberg Hospital.

One of the new mums, Madison Blake, was in for the long haul with her baby girl, Freya.

Ms Blake was camping out at Miara in the middle of the New Year's Eve storm when she started having contractions.

"Mum and I decided it would be best to go into the hospital,” she said.

"I came in at 1am and she was born at 8pm.

"You couldn't see anything on the road coming in.”

The two were joined by the rest of their family camping entourage yesterday morning.

Little Freya was due to be born on January 7, but she wasn't the only bub to enter the world early.

First-time mum Emma Tischler said her baby boy arrived during a a speedy delivery.

"He was born 15 days early and I had about three hours of active labour,” she said.

"I had him at 9.57pm.

"It was a huge shock, but a great new year present.

"We are thinking about naming him Lukas John Holden - his father's middle name is John.”

Ebony Mulhull's new bub, Ziggy Sakura, was also born early.

Ziggy was due on January 11, 10 days early.

Ebony said she had actually thought Ziggy was going to be born after her due date.

"It was very unexpected,” she said.

"I was at home when my waters broke and it was a bit of rush to get to the hospital.”

Linda Fitzpatrick was thrilled to hold her baby girl Tawah as one of the first things she done this year.

Tawah was the only one of the four born on their due date and weighed 3070g.

A spokesman for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services said it looked like it would be similar to the baby-less Christmas Day in the morning, but the deliveries started coming in the afternoon.

Despite all mums and bubs feeling good, they said they weren't sure when they will be back home yet.