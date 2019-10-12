Meet Bundy’s first Queen of Shebah

Shebah, an all-female rideshare, is set to hit Bundaberg on Monday almost one year after Uber first launched.

Kelli Thurston is the first and only Shebah driver in Bundaberg and says she will start driving casually on Monday with a plan to drive full time from November 2.

Currently an Uber driver, Ms Thurston said she loved the idea of Shebah and how drivers could help women and children get where they needed to go safely.

Shebah is a ride-share where women-only drivers transport women and children passengers.

“I can transport children around because we have blue cards, we have baby seats and car seats,” Ms Thurston said.

“You can do pre-bookings up to a month ahead and that mum and I can communicate over text messages and discuss everything before the booking is confirmed.”

Ms Thurston said the idea was sexist but the service was important for riders and drivers.

“It is sexist but Shebah has gone to the anti-discrimination tribunal and they have an exemption under the proviso that women are a minority group,” she said.

“When we look at sexual assault and domestic violence even though they do still happen to men the number of women it happens to far outweighs the number of men.

“I have had a couple of uncomfortable experiences driving for Uber and some uncomfortable experiences in a taxi but overall it has been not too bad, but it does make you think because I am driving from 1am to 2am.”

Ms Thurston said crowdfunding showed the demand was huge and she hoped more drivers would sign up in Bundaberg.

“The demand is amazing, Georgina (the CEO) started a crowdfunding campaign and raised $3 million and 60 per cent were females donating so the demand to see it grow is two-fold,” she said.

“We are trying to get more drivers in the Bundaberg area so I will put some feelers out and support anyone who wants to become a driver.”

CEO of Taxi Council Queensland Blair Davies said taxis were still going strong in Bundaberg but rideshare drivers were taking some of the “easy” work from busy nights.

“As I understand it Uber services are out there on the Friday and Saturday nights cherry-picking some of the easy work,” Mr Davies said.

“As an industry, we would use those big nights to subsidise the quieter nights like Monday.”

Mr Davies said they were not hoping for Uber and other rideshares to fizzle out but for the community to remember they need to support their local taxi drivers.

“I don’t think we are hoping Uber will fizzle out, they are a big global company, but if the community wants a local taxi service at all hours of the night then they need to support their local taxi service by using them,” he said.

“In the end, our service is always going to be a safer option for passengers because of the extra security.”

A spokesperson from Uber said the launch of Uber in Bundaberg went well and it hoped to continue to offer the service.

“We have been humbled by the positive response from locals since bringing Uber’s operating system for everyday life to Bundaberg last year,” a spokesperson said.