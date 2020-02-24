Meet Bundy's biker pooch
POSSIBLY one of the coolest dogs to be submitted to the NewsMail in our photo call-out is a Maltese named Snowy.
It's fairly common practice for farm dogs to ride along on the back of quad bikes, but Snowy takes it a step further and cruises along on the back of his owners' Harley-Davidson Forty-Eights.
"Myself and my partner ride Harley Davidsons and wanted our fur babies to share the experience," Snowy's owner Angela-Lee Clarke said.
And as people who twist throttles on two-wheeled freedom machines know, half the battle is wearing safety gear and the other half is looking cool while doing it.
"l got to it and bought a skull cap, leather jacket, doggles and a K9 back sack for him to look the part," Ms Clarke said.
"He absolutely loves going for rides, l even have him on video which is hilarious."