Meet Bundy's biker pooch

Angela-Lee Clarke submitted these photos of her Maltese, Snowy, with her partner, Jason. Contributed

POSSIBLY one of the coolest dogs to be submitted to the NewsMail in our photo call-out is a Maltese named Snowy.

It's fairly common practice for farm dogs to ride along on the back of quad bikes, but Snowy takes it a step further and cruises along on the back of his owners' Harley-Davidson Forty-Eights.

"Myself and my partner ride Harley Davidsons and wanted our fur babies to share the experience," Snowy's owner Angela-Lee Clarke said.

And as people who twist throttles on two-wheeled freedom machines know, half the battle is wearing safety gear and the other half is looking cool while doing it.

"l got to it and bought a skull cap, leather jacket, doggles and a K9 back sack for him to look the part," Ms Clarke said.

"He absolutely loves going for rides, l even have him on video which is hilarious."