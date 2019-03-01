Meet Bundy's $3m real estate man

HE'S now officially Bundy's own $3million man.

The ability to meet both property buyers and sellers' needs has secured Scott Mackey a Lifetime Achievement Award

Bundaberg RE/MAX Precision's Mr Mackey now holds the prized global career award, which was celebrated at RE/MAX Australia's gala annual awards on the Gold Coast.

Last month's awards night at The Star saw RE/MAX Australia managing director Michael Davoren present the award, an honour which he said belonged to an elite group whose members had each earned more than $US3million in commissions during a minimum seven years with RE/MAX.

"Scott is an outstanding individual who has distinguished himself in RE/MAX ranks and the real estate industry itself; and he does Australia proud,” Mr Davoren said.

Founded in 1973, RE/MAX's vast global reach from its headquarters in Denver, Colorado has seen it recognised as one of the leading real estate franchise companies in the world.

Mr Mackey will also be honoured with the career award at the Best of RE/MAX event in Las Vegas.

Mr Mackey said while it was unfortunate he wouldn't be unable to attend the event in the US due to work commitments at home, it was with great honor he accepted the award.

"It is an achievement which I worked hard towards, and to be acknowledged and awarded for my efforts, well, it is a great accomplishment in my career and personal life,” he said.

"I thank all who have been along for the ride with me.

"Reaching this level, receiving the international Lifetime Achievement Award, is a special, career-changing achievement.

"Working with and for RE/MAX has been a life-changing experience and I wouldn't have it any other way.”

Mr Mackey, who was also a Chairman's Club Level award recipient at the awards, has honed his specialist skills over 24 years.

"I have built fantastic relationships with people I have met throughout my career,” he said.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and the experiences I have been given. I look forward to many more years to come of hard work, successful sales and most importantly fostering new relationships.”

The event also recognised Mr Mackey's colleague Aaron Thompson, who received a Chairman's Club award.

"We certainly work well together and together we will achieve great things,” Mr Mackey said.