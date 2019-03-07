Menu
Bundaberg man and anti-coal activist Mark Simpson used an elbow lock to attach himself to a coal train on the way to the Carmichael coal mine in Queensland, Australia.
Bundaberg man and anti-coal activist Mark Simpson used an elbow lock to attach himself to a coal train on the way to the Carmichael coal mine in Queensland, Australia. Shut Down Adani
Meet Bundaberg's latest protesting anti-Adani activist

Tahlia Stehbens
7th Mar 2019 3:54 PM
IT'S the coal mine on everybody's lips, and protesters are going to dangerous lengths to extinguish Adani's efforts.

A number of activists and anti-Adani groups have planted their feet in the fight against coal mining, including Bundaberg man Mark Simpson.

On Tuesday Eco-Business reported that for nearly 24 hours on March 1, coal did not reach a Queensland mine owned by Indian energy giant Adani.

The 39-year-old anti-coal activist locked himself to a coal train, blocking it from entering the Abbot Point coal terminal as a sign of protest against the planned construction of the Carmichael coal mine project that was envisioned to be one of the world's biggest.

Mr Simpson used an elbow lock to attach himself to a train to continue the shutdown of the rail line before being cut free by police.

An elbow lock is a protesting device which requires a skilled technician to remove.

"I am risking arrest and fines because the old political establishments have turned their backs on citizens they are employed to represent,” Mr Simspon said.

"Instead they are making dirty deals with some of the most corrupt resource companies that have ever been.”

After police removed Simpson from the train, a 21-year old girl from Perth used a heavy duty elbow lock to attach herself to the rail, stopping operations anew.

