Meditation bench honours the memory of a local diver

THE parents of Andrew “Drew” Page have paid tribute to their son through the construction of a memorial meditating bench following his death while spearfishing off the coast at Elliott Heads late last year.

Colleen Page, said that not long after her son’s passing, her husband, Rob, decided he wanted a permanent way to remember Drew so spoke to council about how to honour him.

Mrs Page said the bench was the perfect way to remember their son, as he had sat in that very spot every morning before breakfast.

“Every sunrise our son would walk across from our home to the foreshore and sit in that approximate area on a bean bag and meditate to the sunrise,” Mrs Page said.

“He would have really loved it.

REMEMBERING DREW: The memorial meditation bench Drew's parents Colleen and Rob had installed after his passing.

“A lot of people have been speaking to us since it happened and have said he was a really happy fellow meditating and chatting to people when he was there. A lot of people knew him and we would love them to have a look and remember what a special person he was.”

Mrs Page said she and her husband had been going over at sunrise to meditate in Drew’s memory.

“At sunrise he would take in the energy, breathe out and breathe in the energy and that is how he energised his day, and when I do the same thing he is on my mind,” she said.

She said they held a large memorial for all of Drew’s friends and family before the Covid-19 crisis, but expected people would visit the spot after travel was allowed.

“I have just finished sending photos to people as we have lot of friends and family interstate or in Brisbane and I am sure some people will come up and christen it and stand over there and have a whisky with Drew,” she said.

Inscribed on the plaque on the bench is “diving was his passion – the ocean was his love”, as Mrs Page said they had to find a way to honour the ocean as well.

“That was his life and his love, the ocean,” she said.

“He and his father did a lot of diving growing up with overseas trips and diving up and down the east coast, so we had to tie in the meditation and love of diving.

“He was a naturalist and conservationist and loved the ocean and everything in it.”

The bench is located along the Elliott Heads esplanade across from Seagulls Park.