Medicine price rises could hurt

Sue Dunlevy | 15th May 2017 7:24 AM
A price rise is on the way for medicine.
A price rise is on the way for medicine.

HEALTH Minister Greg Hunt has changed his script - and the change is about to hit your hip pocket.

The cost of prescription medicine could rise by $1 per script as a result of Mr Hunt reaching an agreement with the Pharmacy Guild of Australia.

Mr Hunt has confirmed to News Corp he will review a policy that allows pharmacists to discount the $6.30 and $38.80 prices consumers have to pay for subsidised prescription medicines.

The discounts took effect in January last year but News Corp has revealed only 28% of scripts were attracting the discounts which are voluntary.

The big discounting chain Chemist Warehouse has been offering consumers the lower prices but small suburban pharmacies have refused to discount.

Suburban chemists don't like the discount because it's the chemist, not the government, that loses money when the discount is offered.

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has been fighting the discount.

"We oppose it,” Pharmacy Guild president George Tambassis told a conference in 2015.

Former Health Minster Sussan Ley promised consumers the discount could save patients up to $70 a year on the price of prescription medicine.

"For some pharmacies, this discount is an opportunity for them to explore a new market to compete on price,” she said.

However, in a compact drawn up with the Pharmacy Guild ahead of the budget Mr Hunt has bowed to the chemists' demands for the $1 discount to be reviewed.

However, Mr Hunt says this review "does not indicate a current predisposition to discontinue the $1 discount.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  greg hunt health medicine price rise

