'Medicinal marijuana' stash seized from pensioner's home

25th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A MAN who says he was trying to treat severe and chronic back pain has pleaded guilty to growing marijuana plants at his home.

Darren Thomas Fender faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with possessing pipes and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police searched Fender's home and found 73 marijuana plants and a further 247g of marijuana on the property.

A "small hydroponic set up” and pipes were also found and seized.

Sgt Burgess said Fender had drug history for marijuana.

"(Because of the history) a fine of around $1000 would be my submission,” Sgt Burgess told Magistrate Neil Lavaring.

Mr Lavaring said the fine could "be more” because it was not the first time Fender had faced court on similar charges.

"(But) the first two (appearances) are from a long time ago,” Mr Lavaring said.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said his client suffered a workplace accident in 1993 at a leagues club.

The accident resulted in two bulging discs and severe sciatic pain.

Mr Bray said his client was an avid "long distance runner” before the incident.

"He is now on anti-inflammatory medication,” he said.

"My best advice is he needs to keep his body moving and active.”

Mr Bray said the plants seized by police were mostly seedlings.

He said a majority of the plants were growing in seedling trays, and were very small.

A doctor's letter was presented to Mr Lavaring outlining Fender's use of marijuana for personal medicinal use.

"He has obviously been open with his general practitioner who confirmed it's about self medicating for pain relief,” Mr Bray said.

Delivering his sentence, Mr Lavaring noted it had been a "long time” since the accident which left Fender with the chronic injury.

"September 1993; for the rest of my life,” Fender said.

Fender was convicted and fined $1600.

