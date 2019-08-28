Medicinal cannabis milestone for Bundaberg

TODAY was a monumental day for medicinal cannabis in Bundaberg with Canndeo's John Hall and his team at THC Global Group Limited officially opening their Southport manufacturing facility.

Now the Bundaberg-based research and development facility, operated by Canndeo, can feed the Southport facility.

Mr Hall said today's live streaming of the opening with the Bundaberg facility was a day of recognition.

Having passed numerous challenges in the past decades, Canndeo's quality manager Scott Coleman said the Southport opening was fantastic.

"It gives us the ability to be one of the biggest producers in the world by far, in the whole global market," he said.

"We're very happy to stay in Bundaberg, because of the access we have here to great agronomists, excellent technical and agricultural back up, water security (and) pest advice..."

Mr Coleman said they were trying to fill the capacity of Southport and that put the region in a good position with jobs on the horizon.

"Initially we will be developing cutting-edge and innovative propagation, the cloning of mother plants, with will involve at least 12 new staff through the research and production phase - that's just here in the research facility," Mr Coleman said.

"In the growing facility... there's likely to be another 50-odd. I suspect in Bundaberg within a year to 18 months there to be another 75 full-time equivalent positions.

"That number should pretty much be mirrored at the Southport facility."

Mr Coleman said they were developing stakehold relations to improve their scale.

With years of research backing their production, Mr Coleman said new strains were coming into the research facility on a constant basis as they develop better varieties for CBD.

"One of the big breakthroughs is some of the research in cloning, the ability to propergate large volumes of plants instead of the traditional cutting," he said.

Mr Coleman said they were working towards several crops a year.

The Bundaberg-based analytical lab is also nearing, Mr Coleman saying they had secured qualified staff to run the facility.