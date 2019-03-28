Medicinal cannabis company's roots run deep in Bundaberg

IT MAY be a company with a global outlook, but a leading medicinal cannabis company hasn't forgotten it's roots run deep in Bundaberg.

THC Global remains committed to infrastructure and business in the region, according to CEO Ken Charteris.

Visiting Bundaberg yesterday, Mr Charteris said the company was keen to see its future grow, and believed Bundaberg would be a part of that growth.

While still awaiting a manufacturing licence, Mr Charteris said they were granted an ODC, Office of Drug Control, permit in December and were looking forward to seeing where they could go from here.

And already with a breeding program here in Bundaberg, and a facility at Southport, Mr Charteris said they were "three years ahead of anyone else” in the country, and were progressing each month.

Mr Charteris said the flow on effect of THC Global's expansion was that for every dollar they spent on additional staff and wages, would go on to support local economies.

He said the benefits of already having a manufacturing plant of size, meant they could scale up the agricultural part to meet global needs, and also the Australian market.

The company announced yesterday that a Canadian cannabis production site acquisition had also been completed.

And late last year THC Global expanded into the New Zealand medicinal cannabis market.

With more than two decades of experience in cannabis strain development and agronomy, Bundaberg grower John Hall said they had bred and were growing three different strains, with each strain having different ratios of CBD and THC.

Mr Hall, who works Jack Hall here in Bundaberg, said part of their research was assessing growth when plants bunched or spread out.

Last year THC Global announced they plan to be able to produce up to 850,000 clones (plants) per year in Bundaberg.

Mr Charteris said they were driven by high quality.