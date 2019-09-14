Medical school ‘success’, boost for Bundy plan

STRATEGY: Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chair Peta Jamieson and CEO Adrian Pennington yesterday released the hospital's strategic plan titled 'Care Comes First... Through Patients' Eyes'.

IN A major boost for the push to develop a medical school in Bundaberg a team of researchers have found training students in regional areas is crucial to getting them to follow a career outside major cities.

Dr Torres Woolley, a senior lecturer at James Cook University’s College of Medicine and Dentistry, led a study that surveyed medical students at the university about where they intended to work after graduation.

“There is a significant imbalance in the number of doctors working in the regions as compared to the number working in major cities, so JCU’s medical school was specifically founded in 2000 to supply a medical workforce to the regions. With this study we wanted to see exactly how our model was working,” said Dr Woolley.

The result supports the partnership between the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board and CQUniversity to establish a medical school in Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

In March representatives from CQUniversity, The University of Queensland, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service signed a commitment to work together to ensure the medical program becomes a reality.

The project has government support.

Dr Woolley’s team surveyed more than 200 medical students in their final years of study for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree. They found students believed interns had better learning experiences in regional teaching hospitals.

“Students told us staff in regional hospitals have a reputation for taking greater interest in teaching students, there is a better ratio of supervising staff to students and the hospitals themselves are less hierarchical. There is also a larger number of challenging clinical presentations, more autonomy and variety of work,” Dr Woolley said.

“What was especially encouraging is that we found that providing students with experience in regional healthcare significantly increased nearly all students’ intentions to pursue a rural career. “

