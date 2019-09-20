Medical professor calls for regional student participation

An associate professor at the University of Queensland has encouraged Bundaberg students to consider a medical career no matter what their ATAR score is.

The senior academic clinician for University of Queensland’s Wide Bay Regional Training Hub, Associate Professor Steve Flecknoe-Brown, said a student’s ATAR score wasn’t the last word in job suitability.

“Once they get into a medical school, if they have been chosen properly, they accelerate through the class,” he said.

Neither would regional training be a hindrance. On the contrary, he said, it could be beneficial.

The academic was excited to see development in a commitment signed by UQ, CQUniversity and the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service to bring a medical school to Bundaberg.

He said the benefit of regional training centres included the lack of distractions associated with metro centres like committees and commuting, as well as a deeper understanding of rural issues and colloquialisms.

“That’s part of the reason I’m so keen to get a start-to-finish medical school here in Bundaberg,” Prof Flecknoe-Brown said, adding that the more locally trained doctors available, the better.

“It’s all an immersion factor,” he said.

Another benefit he pointed out was the inclusion of regional medical students in the community, something that would otherwise be difficult in a city of millions of people.

“Students and interns become part of the community very quickly,” he said.

It was this immersion in community that led to regional medical students knowing “more than just the left kidney”, he said.

“There is a much richer interaction between the junior doctor, medical student and all of the team.

“At some point in a graduate’s career, it’s expected that they’ll have to do some more focused work if they’re going to become a specialist.”

He added it was during this period in metropolitan centres that the talents of regional medical students were being noticed.

Another aid to helping the regions get suitable doctors is a survey from UQ.

“Over the years we’ve seen time and time again that if the community feels like they own it, it works so much better,” Prof Flecknoe-Brown said.