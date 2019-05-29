Medical practice to close doors today

A SHORTAGE of doctors will see Bargara's See Street Medical Practice close its doors today.

A SHORTAGE of doctors will see Bargara's See Street Medical Practice close its doors today.

Business owner Denise Powell said it was with regret that the medical branch was closing, but informed her patients that her other practice, Millbank Medical, would take on the load from May 30.

"From this date, I will be consolidating my practices to run from one location at 286 Bourbong St, Bundaberg,” she said in a letter to affected patients last month.

"My practices have always shared staff, equipment and a combined patient data base and therefore I anticipate that this transition should be seamless. However, I understand that this may not be suitable for everyone.”

Ms Powell said the decision had not come easy.

"I have been passionate about training the future generations of doctors and it has always been my desire to continue a general practice in the Bargara community as was previously provided by Dr Frielingsdorf,” she said.

"However the shortage of doctors in rural and regional areas has meant that we have been unable to recruit a stable medical workforce to service both practices.”

Ms Powell was unavailable for comment yesterday.

The closure of the See St medical practice comes just days after the expansion of another was announced.

The Central Medical centre at Southside Central Shopping Centre recently lodged a development application for a new single-storey facility to be built on Commercial St.

The proposed development would consist of 10 consultation rooms and a pathology facility. Director David Harding-Smith said additional staff would aid in the difficulty of getting a doctor's appointment.

Training junior doctors is one of the focus points for the centre.