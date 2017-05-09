Medical marijuana company posts 22% revenue increase in first quarter

THE medical marijuana company led by Bundaberg man John Hall is on the up, posting a 22% revenue increase in its first quarter.

The Hydroponics Company Limited announced the year-on-year jump, to takings of more than $1.11m, in its wholly owned subsidiary, Crystal Mountain / Dragon Vision.

The increase in revenue was attributed to an increase in the company's new product range over the past six months.

THC has begun expanding into the US market and is "poised for growth with increased distribution and with the introduction of additional new products later this year”, it said in a statement.

"Starting the year with a solid revenue base of more than $1.11m for the first quarter of 2017 is an excellent foundation for growth of THC's hydroponics division, which is now well on target to achieve its forecast of over $5m revenue for 2017,” THC's CEO Hamish MacDonald said.

John Hall, who grows hemp on his Bundaberg property with brother Jim, was appointed executive director of the company this month.

The Sydney-based company made its auspicious debut on the ASX, trading under the appropriate ticker code of THC, as part of its initial public offering and has successfully raised $8m in capital at $0.20 per share.