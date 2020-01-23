Medical director’s reminder about complacency this summer

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service medical director Tony Hucker is reminding people across the state not to become complacent during a week of warmer weather.

This week the Bureau of Meteorology’s Bundaberg forecast has temperatures above 30 degrees.

Mr Hucker said there were simple steps residents could follow to minimise chances of getting sick.

“You have to remember that heat-related illness can be fatal, a lot of the time it just makes us feel sick, unwell, tired, but if we don’t think about it and look after ourselves it can be really, really nasty,” he said.

“So, there are some simple things you can do: that is just plan your day, make sure you wear loose-fitting clothing, make sure you always have water with you, try not to get out in the hottest part of the day and certainly stay out of the sun.

“Most importantly, if you are unwell, or you have family or loved ones with chronic disease or illness, make sure we look after them, because they are more at risk; similarly, with young kids and pets, make sure that they are fed regularly and there’s plenty of water around.”