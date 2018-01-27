Medical centre taking shape on Bargara Rd

THE frame is up and the new purpose-built Grace Family Practice doctors surgery along Bargara Rd is starting to take shape.

Months of planning and negotiations are behind business owner Preshy Varghese, who hopes to move his general practice from Bargara Central to its new location at 611 Bargara Rd by August.

The development was initially approved by Bundaberg Regional Council in March 2016 before Stockwell, the company which manages Bargara Central, lodged an appeal on a number of grounds, including the land's rural zone status and location outside the commercial precinct.

But an agreement was struck between the parties in September 2016 and now the development is just months away from welcoming new and existing patients.

"If everything goes according to plan the building will be finished by July," Dr Varghese said.

"If we finish in July we plan to have everything moved in August and open middle to late August."

The surgery will feature eight consulting rooms and provide an opportunity for the next generation of GPs to gain hands-on training alongside the practice's existing doctors.

"Basically it's going to be a training centre for GPs, registrars, interns and medical students," he said.

The original house on the site has been relocated to the back of the property and will be used as short-term accommodation.

"The house is mainly temporary accommodation for registrars and interns," he said.

"We also get medical students from different universities and they stay for about four weeks at a time."

Dr Varghese said the new complex would feature a large car park and give them more space.

"A bigger waiting room, a bigger observation room and theatre ... everybody is happy for that," he said.

Currently operating out of two locations, Dr Varghese said the East Bundaberg practice would still have GPs but its main focus would be as a specialised skin and vein clinic with the Bargara location to be the main practice.