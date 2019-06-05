Medical centre manager in the state's top three

WINNING: East Side Medical Practice's Jareena Godugu has been announced as a top three finalist for the Australian Association of Practice Management Practice Manager of the Year award.

FOR East Side Medical Centre manager Jareena Godugu, no length is to far to excel at her job.

When a trip she'd booked to India for her sister's wedding meant the practice would be understaffed, she called it off, forfeited her airfares and decided nothing would get in the way of supporting her team.

While feeling emotionally torn by the decision, Ms Godugu had the support of her husband.

In the deep end of the ocean, Ms Godugu said she had to swim.

"There's no choice - otherwise I'll be a loser and I want to win,” she said.

And winning is something the professional woman is no stranger to.

Ms Godugu has been named as one of three Queensland finalists for the Australian Association of Practice Management Practice Manager of the Year award.

Knowing the competition was fierce, and only being in her role for 18 months, Ms Godugu applied on a whim.

Despite her short time in the role, Ms Godugu has leapt over every hurdle as it has presented itself.

She taught herself how to use complex software, process payroll, handle accounts and made it a priority to gain experience with reception, human resources and patient bookings, so that she could provide efficient training to her new and inexperienced reception staff.

Ms Godugu also applied her fresh perspective to the clinic, implementing a successful business plan, achieving sales turnover targets and issuing surveys to patients, to monitor satisfaction levels and areas of improvement.

Ms Godugu also advocated for wage increases and the installation of a dishwasher in the staff kitchen.

These acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed by staff and the practice director Agesh Ishri.

"I am continuously impressed by the knowledge she has brought to the organisation,” Dr Ishri said.

"Ms Godugu continuously strives to deliver a high standard, in accordance with the Australian Clinical Practice guidelines.”

Despite being selected as a finalist for this honourary title, Ms Godugu remains modest about her achievements, indicating that her masters degree and the support of her family were huge contributing factors to her success.

From her humble beginnings in India where she was inspired by her "hero” dad's sense of duty, she continues to work hard as she awaits the outcome of the award.