Medical centre approved for industry estate

The material change of use for a proposed medical centre was approved on Friday. Chris Burns

THE application for a proposed medical centre building in Commercial St was approved by the Bundaberg Regional Council.

It will allow Central Medical to relocate to the site next to the Bundaberg Private Day Hospital in the Kensington Commercial Industry Estate with 27 car parks.

Insite SJC town planner Nathan Freeman said the company prepared and managed the application form for a material change of use, and learned on Friday that it had been approved.

He said the medical practice were in discussions with a builder, and he understood the project could be completed before Christmas.

"So they will go through the building work approval and then once they get the building work approval they can start construction,” Mr Freeman said.

"One of the advantages of the location is it is close to the airport and close to the university so they are able to take advantage of utilising the students from the university as well.

"This is an expansion of an existing practice so that's the great thing for the area, that these facilities are growing and so they require new locations.

"The Johanna Boulevard, Commercial St, Kensington Business Park is a good location for these uses and it allows them an opportunity to expand.”

Mr Freeman said the construction industry's "flavour of the month” seemed to be the development of medical practices in Bundaberg.

"This is one of many that's we've actually got coming through. The day hospital was recently completed, we've got an approval for this one, we have another approval for one in Branyan St, so there seems to be at the moment medical facilities that want to come and locate in our area.”

He said the Bundaberg Regional Council was efficient with the approval process and completed it a month before the statutory time-frame.

"It is definitely a great news story for the region and it's good to see that the medical profession has confidence to bring these developments to Bundaberg,” Mr Freeman said.

"All existing medical facilities are expanding so obviously there is a need there and people have confidence of building these things.”