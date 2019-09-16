Medical cannabis hot topic at health symposium

MEDIFARM’s Founding Director, Adam Benjamin will deliver his keynote address to the Wide Bay Health Symposium in Bundaberg, following the recent launch of Australia’s first licensed medicinal cannabis farm, on the Sunshine Coast.

His presentation will focus on the questions, opportunities, challenges and priorities associated with Australia’s medical cannabis industry, as he discusses the organisation’s endeavour to successfully cultivate and produce medical cannabis for Australian patients.

Mr Benjamin will be among a dozen key presenters for the Symposium, scheduled on Wednesday 18 September and Thursday 19 September.

Participants at this major event will focus on the theme of ‘Thinking innovatively in collaborative healthcare practice’.

The Wide Bay Health Symposium is being co-ordinated by CQUniversity’s Wide Bay and Burnett region and the CQU Noosa Institute, in collaboration with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

The Symposium will be an opportunity to showcase and discuss innovative practices, technology and research with industry peers and leaders in the healthcare industry.

CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor for the Wide Bay Burnett Region, Luke Sinclair, said the Symposium was a first of its kind for the University but was also fitting as the University was a driver in both healthcare innovation and industry research collaboration.

“We are excited about bringing together some of the best ideas in collaborative healthcare practice in Australia and providing a platform for the industry to explore new ways to work together,” Mr Sinclair said.

Other key speakers for the Symposium include Professor Desley Hegney, who will speak about resilience for health practitioners, and Dr Sarah Jay, who will present research on the effects of sleeplessness on safety and shiftworkers.

Other speakers include Kathy McKenzie from Fire-up Coaching, with an interactive and engaging educational session on ‘conversational intelligence’, and CQUniversity’s Associate Professor Michael Cowling, who will provide an opportunity for hands-on experiences using the immersive technologies of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Another highly-anticipated speaker will be CQUni’s Professor Kerry Reid-Searl, who will present on her internationally-renowned and award-winning MASK-ED™ (KRS simulation) technology.

For further details, visit www.cqu.edu.au and search for Wide Bay Health Symposium.