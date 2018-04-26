MEDALS ON SHOW: Mum and dad's service honoured

BUNDABERG woman Gail McKewen couldn't be more proud of both her parent's service in the armed forces, sporting their medallions for all to see at the Bundy civic service yesterday.

Ms McKewen's mother and father served in the army and air force respectively.

"I'm wearing both my father's and my mother's medals today,” Ms McKewen said.

"My father served in the Middle East, in New Guinea at Milne Bay and at Tarakan, which is Borneo.

"And my mother was one of the first 500 women in the air force.”

She recalls listening to stories told by her parents of both fun and challenging times.

"Dad never gave us anything horrific but would tell me always of the good things,” she said.

"Some of mum's stories were regarding their initial training and how the civilian women treated them in the early days.

"I think they were gobsmacked at first, because they were called officer's ground chicks by the civilian women.

"The women were obviously thinking that they were going to take their men away from them, which was a bit of a joke.”

Ms McKewen said her parents knew one another before they joined the armed forces from where they grew up.

"My mum was from Cloyna and my dad was from Murgon, and they were both 25 years of age when they joined the services,” she said.

"They joined up in the 1940s and were there for some time.

"Dad was in the 47th Battalion initially.

"I'm very proud of their time serving.”