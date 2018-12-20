Medals for Fairymead swimmers at state titles

SWIMMING: The impressive record at the state swimming titles has continued for Bundaberg's Isaac Cooper and Jaime Krueger.

The duo won medals during the first three days of the competition that is currently being held in Brisbane.

Cooper won silver in the 200m backstroke men's event in 14-year-olds on Monday with Krueger winning silver in the 200m butterfly women's event in the same age group on Tuesday.

Cooper was able to break his personal best in the event, while also beating his heat time by more than six seconds to finish behind Albany Creek's Matthew Magnussen.

The 14-year-old finished third in the race but got second as first was taken out by a New Zealander.

Krueger was unable to beat her personal best but still did enough to finish more than two seconds ahead of her nearest competitor in second.

But she was beaten by Newmarket's Elizabeth Dekkers who won by just under seven seconds.

The Fairymead swimmers also had success in the 100m butterfly in their age group with a third placed finish for both Cooper and Krueger.

It is the fourth time in a row at the state titles the duo has gained at least one medal.

In other results, Connor Simms remains the fastest 50m swimmer for his age (17) after finishing 13th in the open freestyle event.

The titles continue today.