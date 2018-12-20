Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qld 50 Meter Backstroke record holder, Isaac Cooper.
Qld 50 Meter Backstroke record holder, Isaac Cooper. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Medals for Fairymead swimmers at state titles

Shane Jones
by
20th Dec 2018 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SWIMMING: The impressive record at the state swimming titles has continued for Bundaberg's Isaac Cooper and Jaime Krueger.

The duo won medals during the first three days of the competition that is currently being held in Brisbane.

Cooper won silver in the 200m backstroke men's event in 14-year-olds on Monday with Krueger winning silver in the 200m butterfly women's event in the same age group on Tuesday.

Cooper was able to break his personal best in the event, while also beating his heat time by more than six seconds to finish behind Albany Creek's Matthew Magnussen.

The 14-year-old finished third in the race but got second as first was taken out by a New Zealander.

Krueger was unable to beat her personal best but still did enough to finish more than two seconds ahead of her nearest competitor in second.

But she was beaten by Newmarket's Elizabeth Dekkers who won by just under seven seconds.

The Fairymead swimmers also had success in the 100m butterfly in their age group with a third placed finish for both Cooper and Krueger.

It is the fourth time in a row at the state titles the duo has gained at least one medal.

In other results, Connor Simms remains the fastest 50m swimmer for his age (17) after finishing 13th in the open freestyle event.

The titles continue today.

fairymead swimming club isaac cooper jaime krueger state titles
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Why the NRL must ban footy 'bad boys' for life

    premium_icon Why the NRL must ban footy 'bad boys' for life

    Opinion The NRL supports White Ribbon and Our Watch so its decision to keep formerly violent footy stars on-field is rank hypocrisy, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY

    Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    premium_icon Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    Health Four Queenslanders received heart valves from a donor with cancer

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners