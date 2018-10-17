Medal success for two junior bowlers

ALL SMILES: Burnett Bowls Club's Breeanna Pegg and Bargara Bowls Club's Hannah Ogden show off their medals after success at the under-18 national titles.

BOWLS: There was only one disappointing part of the under-18 nationals for two Bundaberg juniors.

Not playing together.

Bundaberg's Breeanna Pegg and Hannah Ogden both came back with multiple medals after success at the event in Brisbane.

But both did it for different teams.

Ogden represented Queensland and won gold in the girls fours, bronze in the girls pairs and silver overall as part of the team.

Pegg won silver in the girls triples and bronze in the fours with the Northern Territory.

"It was a great experience and to come away with medals was amazing,” Pegg said.

"We only met on the Monday night then started playing on Wednesday, we did extremely well.

"It was pretty easy to adapt to each other, we were pretty similar in our bowling styles.”

Pegg was selected after NT failed to field a side and the Burnett Bowls Club player missed out on selection for Queensland.

She admitted her performance was about proving a few judges wrong.

"Yeah it actually was,” she revealed.

"Our manager said you should go out there and show why your states should have picked you.”

She now hopes to play for Queensland next year.

"It would be good to represent Queensland,” Pegg said.

"But honestly if NT asked me again, I would play for them.”

Ogden said it would be good for Pegg to join her next year.

She helped Queensland win gold by being the lead, the main player, in the fours.

"It feels awesome, feels like I'm on top,” Ogden said.

"I played lead and did a pretty good job.

"Most of my bowls were almost there and it was a pretty big honour.”

Both will now train until next April's junior state titles.