Medal given to Lois for 15 years of service to the community

RECOGNITION: Lois Mesner was awarded a 15-year clasp for her service in the Mundubbera Police alongside Inspector for the Maryborough Patrol Group Paul Biggin at a ceremony in Mundubbera. Philippe Coquerand

SPANNING almost two decades serving for the Queensland Police Service, Lois Mesner was awarded a 15-year clasp at the Mundubbera Police Station.

In a service last Friday attended by the Inspector of the Maryborough Patrol Group Paul Biggin, Mrs Mesner was congratulated for her tireless effort in the police force.

Insp Biggin said it was a significant milestone.

"The awarding of the Queensland Police Service medal with 15 year clasp to Lois represents a significant achievement of ethical and professional service not only to the Queensland Police Service, but the entire Mundubbera community,” Insp Biggin said.

"Lois has worked with the QPS for 19 years and was the first and only administration officer appointed at the Mundubbera Station.

"In this role, Lois has been responsible for completing QT licencing and counter inquiries along with weapons licencing.”

Insp Biggin said Lois has contributed greatly to the Mundubbera community.

"Lois continues to be the friendly face who greets people when she is working, a role that is vital to customer service within the Queensland Police Service,” he said.

The Queensland Police Service Medal was introduced in 1999 to recognise the diligent and ethical service by members of the QPS.

Mrs Mesner has served 19 years in the Queensland Police Service.