Meaty results for North Burnett at Sausage King titles

GOING PLACES: Robyn and Tim Duggan at their Mundubbera Butchering Company.

IT has been a busy few weeks for the owners of Mundubbera Butchering Company.

Recently competing in the National Sausage King Titles in Hobart, Tim and Robyn Duggan were one of six teams.

Despite not winning the title this year, Mr Duggan was glad another North Burnett resident placed well.

"A young fella named Mitchell Perkins and his wife who now own Kandanga Meats came third," Mr Duggan said.

"He did his apprenticeship in Eidsvold, buying his own shop and he's done extremely well," he said.

Mr Duggan and his wife have made it to nationals several times.

"It's our fifth time making it to nationals and we won one in 2016," Mr Duggan said.

"We got first and third," he said.

The pair entered a lamb sausage in the competition, a new flavour for them.

"It's the fifth time making it to the finals in a fourth different category," Mr Duggan said.

"We've been twice with our pork sausages," he said.

The National Sausage King Titles have three rounds, beginning with regional and progressing to state and nationals.

"At regionals, there could be 40-50 sausages," Mr Duggan said.

"But then when you get to state, that number is reduced to 10 now," he said.

At nationals it's the best out of six sausages, Mr Duggan said.

As the National Sausage King Titles are finished, planning is under way for the next competition.

"We're already planning the next one," Mr Duggan said.

"We like to try new flavours and new flavour combinations," he said.

Mr Duggan runs the business with his wife Robyn, who combine flavours to make the best sausages.