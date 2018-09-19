JOBS: Meatworks plant a step closer for Maranoa

MEATWORKS: Plans underway for a meatworks in the Maranoa which is set to provide more than 300 jobs.

AN EXCITING new project is on the horizon for the Maranoa and meat industry.

Maranoa Regional Council last week approved plans to seek a proposal and quotation to update its Maranoa Meat Processing Facility pre-feasibility report.

Councillor and portfolio for economic development Cameron O'Neil said the updated report would reflect changes to market conditions and trends to outline the advantages of supporting an export- accredited abattoir proposal for the Maranoa.

"It is an exciting time for the Maranoa," Cr O'Neil said.

"With this concept in the works for many years, we are now able to approach developers and investors for the potential project.

"Maranoa Regional Council is committed to facilitating and promoting investment opportunities into our communities and a new meatworks would diversify the agricultural industry base, create jobs and provide broad reaching economic benefits to our community," he said.

The last Roma meatworks was closed around 25 years ago, due to age and inefficiency.

While the new proposal doesn't have a preferred location yet, it will provide 340 jobs if it gets off the ground.

In 2016, the Agriculture Minister commissioned a study to determine the best proposal most likely to be sustainable and offer investment proposition.

This study promoted the Maranoa as a key prospect for investing in an export accredited abattoir.

"According to the State Government report, the meatworks is estimated to have around 170,000 cattle processed through the meatworks each year, providing 340 job," Cr O'Neil said.

"This is another way of boosting our economy and stimulating good growth."