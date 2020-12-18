Meat lovers have spoken and revealed their top butcher

CELEBRITY chef Matt Preston and the NewsMail have been on the hunt for the best Christmas butcher and deli in the region and the meat lovers have spoken.

With a number of butchers nominated, Bargara Meats took out the top place in our online poll.

And it’s easy to see why the butcher shop topped the list – a few minutes in store and customers just don’t stop coming.

Bargara Meat’s Dan Sauer said he was blown away to hear so many customers had voted for them.

“We really appreciate the support,” he said.

Mr Sauer employs a number of locals and has been in business for 12 years, the past three at the Bargara Central shopping complex.

The Bundy butcher believes it’s the basics like matter, such as offering fresh, delicious products, or as he likes to say, “quality over anything”.

“We do all our own ham, bacon and most of our smallgoods are all made on site,” he said.

Most of the butcher shop’s deli products are sourced locally or from within Queensland, including Baffle Creek milk and cheeses from Kenilworth and Woombye.

Hams, turkeys, ducks and turduckens are all proving popular at present and Mr Sauer says a real trend has developed in smoking meat at home.

In fact, it’s so popular he supplies everything, including a common-use smoking cookbook customers can check out in-store.

“We sell everything right from the meat, to the woodchip, to the rub, everything you need,” Mr Sauer said.

High end products such as quality wagyu are also being dished up right across the region.

Mr Sauer said his business coped well with the pandemic, and they were able to offer contactless delivery.

To add to their future-thinking approach, the butcher shop offers Zip Pay and Afterpay options for people wanting to pay their purchase off, and locals can also order online.

Mr Sauer said it was important to offer a number of deli type foods as well as meats to keep customers satisfied.

“Basically we have all of our own family’s favourites, everything we love to eat we stock,” he said.

“Thank you for your support, we wish you all a very merry Christmas and enjoying good food with family and friends.”

Mr Sauer listed some of the products on offer:

– Traditional wood smoked Australian pork leg hams with a recipe perfected over 12 years

– Christmas favourites including turkey, chicken and rolled pork roasts with lots of crunchy crackling

– Wood smoked kabana

– Cheese, pates and crackers perfect for Christmas platters

– Sauces, chutneys and mustards with local honey for ham glazes

– Traditional Mexican tortillas