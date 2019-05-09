MEAN MACHINE: Addition to club to help develop talent

SQUASH: It's a machine so powerful that eye glasses need to be warn by players and anyone when it is in use.

But now the Bundaberg Squash Club has one that will help the next batch of juniors to become state or national champions.

The club on Wednesday unveiled a new ball machine that was purchased following a grant from the state government.

As part of the Get Going Club Program the club received $7500 towards the machine, which was purchased overseas.

The machine allows players to practice and improve on their skills.

The machine warms up squash balls to the optimum temperature before being fired out for players to hit.

The equipment can provide different shots and different challenges for the player.

"The idea of the ball machine is to provide standardised shots so that people can practice and have some fun,” Bundaberg Squash club member and Australian player Jim Mobbs said.

"It's also a great tool to help with beginners because they often have trouble getting the ball warm enough to get a hit going, plus it gives the coach the ability to have more players on the court at the same time and allow him/her more time to focus on their technique.”

Mobbs was one of the driving forces behind getting the machine to the club.

Bundaberg Squash Club vice president Brendan Egan said it allowed juniors to be the best they can be with the new machine.

"It's highly valuable, it gives coaches a little bit more freedom when it comes to teaching the young ones,” he said.

"What we want to do is try to give the juniors the best opportunity to have the best training available.

"It gives us an opportunity to be better as a club.”

The machine has come at the perfect time with Bundaberg set to host the Queensland 10-19-year-old girls and boys squash state titles from May 23 to 26. Bundaberg's best juniors will be able to train with the machine before the event.

"Moving into the titles, our juniors will be training with this every Friday and for the advanced students every Tuesday,” Egan said.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said it was good the sport was getting the attention it deserved from the government.

"Squash is one of the lesser known sports in Bundaberg but it's got plenty of tradition,” he said. The club is on the hunt for new members, to join either head to the Bundaberg Squash Club at 1 John Street or visit the club's Facebook page.