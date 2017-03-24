Meals to travel further thanks to funding

COOL NEWS: Kay Rieck and John Goodman with the new fridge.

GIN Gin Meals on Wheels can now take its services further than it has ever been able to before.

It has received $4500 under the Community Grants Program, awarded by Bundaberg Regional Council to the organisation to help volunteers purchase a new 600L freezer to keep meals fresh.

Vice-chairman Keith Gear said the group was also donated money by the local Bendigo Bank branch that went towards the purchase of special food delivery eskies, which has allowed them to take meals to Mount Perry.

"The money has helped us cater to our ever expanding client base who reside outside of our daily delivery area and also to our local clients who require extra meals for weekends,” he said.

"In addition to this Bendigo Bank Gin Gin donated $1918 for the purchase of eskies to provide ongoing delivery of frozen meals.”

Gin Gin Meals on Wheels services about 30 people across the area with the help of its volunteer team.

Mr Gear said the organisation thanked Bundaberg Regional Council and the Bendigo Bank for their continued support.

Any one in the regional areas of Gin Gin or Mt Perry that requires frozen meals delivery can phone 4157 3621.