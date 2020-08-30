Meals on Wheels Roster: Aug 31 - Sept 4
Drivers please take note that new signs have been placed in the first car park eg Block 1, Block 2, these are parks for drivers while waiting for their esky collection time to avoid the situation of queuing at the gate.
Please also be aware of starting times as this too can help congestion.
Monday August 31
Block 1: All drivers in this time slot can collect eskies at this time
10.10am
J & S Monsour
D.Wood
M.Manskie
J.Lovi
Block 2: All drivers in this time slot can collect eskies at this time
10.20am
Sophie & Amy
G.Aker
Endeavour PSS
S & J Cord
V.Climpson
Block 3: All drivers in this time slot can collect eskies at this time
10.30am
G.Bennett
K & I Grills
Block 4: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.40am
C & A Engstrom
L.Coe
B & W Inglis
B & V McMah
Tuesday September 1
Block 1: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.15am
T.Arthurs
T.Lee A.Hill
Alf
Block 2: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.30am
M & D O’Donnell
Kepnock High
B & J Williams
Block 3: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.45am
M.Womersley
P.VErcoe
M & M Topliss
Phil & Vicky
Wednesday September 2
Block 1: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.10am
D & M O’Donnell
Phil & Vicky
M & M Topliss
N.Teirnan
J.Lovi
Block 2: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.20am
R.Conway
G.Aker
M.Vercoe
R & S Gastaldon
G.Wesell
Block 3: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.30am
J & M McColl
Christopher
Block 4: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.40am
M.Weise
D.Wood
B & J Williams
Thursday September 3
Block 1: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.15am
L.Dawson
D & M O’Donnell
YMCA
J.Stewart
Block 2: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.30am
J & S Monsour
D.Ahmet
Coral & Bradley
Block 3: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.45am
R.Conway
T.Arthurs
Carinbundi Team
Endeavour PSS
Friday September 4
Block 1: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.10am
M.Vercoe
L.Dawson
K & I Grills
T.Arthurs
Block 2: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.20am
J.Stewart
G.Aker
R.Conway
M.Cottle
P.Vercoe
Block 3: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.30am
K.Miles
Christopher
Rodney
Block 4: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time
10.40am
L.Fincham
Phil & Vicky