Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Meals on Wheels
Bundaberg Meals on Wheels
News

Meals on Wheels Roster: Aug 31 - Sept 4

30th Aug 2020 5:00 AM

Drivers please take note that new signs have been placed in the first car park eg Block 1, Block 2, these are parks for drivers while waiting for their esky collection time to avoid the situation of queuing at the gate.

Please also be aware of starting times as this too can help congestion.

Monday August 31

Block 1: All drivers in this time slot can collect eskies at this time

10.10am

J & S Monsour

D.Wood

M.Manskie

J.Lovi

Block 2: All drivers in this time slot can collect eskies at this time

10.20am

Sophie & Amy

G.Aker

Endeavour PSS

S & J Cord

V.Climpson

Block 3: All drivers in this time slot can collect eskies at this time

10.30am

G.Bennett

K & I Grills

Block 4: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.40am

C & A Engstrom

L.Coe

B & W Inglis

B & V McMah

Tuesday September 1

Block 1: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.15am

T.Arthurs

T.Lee A.Hill

Alf

Block 2: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.30am

M & D O’Donnell

Kepnock High

B & J Williams

Block 3: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.45am

M.Womersley

P.VErcoe

M & M Topliss

Phil & Vicky

Wednesday September 2

Block 1: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.10am

D & M O’Donnell

Phil & Vicky

M & M Topliss

N.Teirnan

J.Lovi

Block 2: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.20am

R.Conway

G.Aker

M.Vercoe

R & S Gastaldon

G.Wesell

Block 3: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.30am

J & M McColl

Christopher

Block 4: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.40am

M.Weise

D.Wood

B & J Williams

Thursday September 3

Block 1: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.15am

L.Dawson

D & M O’Donnell

YMCA

J.Stewart

Block 2: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.30am

J & S Monsour

D.Ahmet

Coral & Bradley

Block 3: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.45am

R.Conway

T.Arthurs

Carinbundi Team

Endeavour PSS

Friday September 4

Block 1: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.10am

M.Vercoe

L.Dawson

K & I Grills

T.Arthurs

Block 2: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.20am

J.Stewart

G.Aker

R.Conway

M.Cottle

P.Vercoe

Block 3: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.30am

K.Miles

Christopher

Rodney

Block 4: All drivers in this slot can collect eskies at this time

10.40am

L.Fincham

Phil & Vicky

meals on wheels meals on wheels bundaberg meals on wheels roster
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCK VIDEO: Student repeatedly punched at Bundaberg school

        Premium Content SHOCK VIDEO: Student repeatedly punched at Bundaberg school

        News Parents are seeking action after a video shows a student punching their child in the head repeatedly at a school in Bundaberg.

        Choppy conditions as onshore winds set in

        Premium Content Choppy conditions as onshore winds set in

        News With windy conditions forecast for today, find out where the best places for...

        LOST PROPERTY: Do you own any of these items?

        Premium Content LOST PROPERTY: Do you own any of these items?

        News Bundaberg police have released images of a number of items from their lost property...