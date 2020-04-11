Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Puzzle donation - Meals on Wheels Assistant Manager Colleen Spring with the puzzle donation made by an anonymous donor. Photo: Cody Fox
Puzzle donation - Meals on Wheels Assistant Manager Colleen Spring with the puzzle donation made by an anonymous donor. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Meal service solves COVID puzzle with jigsaw gifts

Blake Antrobus
11th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY deliver delicious meals to residents in need but now Meals on Wheels Hervey Bay will be relieving people's boredom with jigsaw puzzles.

Accounts manager Kim Parsons said 12 jigsaw puzzles were delivered to the office this week by a kind stranger.

As coronavirus restrictions continue, Ms Parsons said staff would be delivering some of the puzzles to residents who needed support.

"Many of the people in need are stuck at home," Ms Parsons said.

"These puzzles will give those residents something to do.

"It's nice to get something like this, just like how toilet paper was donated by Woolworths a few weeks ago."

Coronavirus has also impacted the organisation as more clients come on board.

The demand for volunteers has become critical as staff members opt to stay home.

Manager Maria Dye told the Chronicle last week there was a shortage of volunteers in delivery, kitchen and cleaning.

Ms Parsons said members were stressed because of the volunteer shortage but social distancing and isolation rules were making it hard to get new recruits.

She said small things like donating jigsaws were nice gestures.

"We're very touched, it's a stressful time for us and a lot of our clients so anything that brightens their day is welcome," she said.

coronavirus fraser coast meals on wheels meals on wheels hervey bay puzzles volunteer
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rewards for those who look after our trees

        premium_icon Rewards for those who look after our trees

        News THEY call trees nature’s oxygen tanks and one Bundaberg organisation is introducing a new incentive to encourage people to look after them.

        Southern Great Barrier Reef affected in bleaching event

        premium_icon Southern Great Barrier Reef affected in bleaching event

        News For the first time severe bleaching has struck all three regions of the Great...

        Man told to choose between family or alcohol after DV breach

        premium_icon Man told to choose between family or alcohol after DV breach

        News During one incident the defendant returned to the home holding a baseball bat and...

        Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        News If you need to hop to the store check this list for opening hours.