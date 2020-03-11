McLoughlin announces support for coastal management plans

IN THE wake of upgrades to Christsen Park at Bargara and the Elliott Heads foreshore, council candidate Tanya McLoughlin has announced her support for management plans to coastal destinations within Division 6.

Creating management plans for the future of Innes Park Inlet Reserve and South Head Park at Burnett Heads will be high on her agenda, should she be elected.

"Innes Park Inlet Reserve and South Head Park at Burnett Heads are wonderful destinations that showcase our coast's natural beauty and are enjoyed by locals and visitors," Mrs McLoughlin said.

"Implementing management plans at both sites will enable our communities to plan for their futures, provide additional facilities that these communities want and ensure they are properly maintained and looked after by Council on a regular basis."

She said locals who use the inlet had expressed concerns of neglect; from overgrown vegetation, to sand and mud in the skate bowl or overflowing bins.

She said the plan would ensure parks were more regularly and maintained, while offering opportunities to invest in additional facilities such as walking tracks and more challenging play equipment.