Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott McLaughlin has set the early pace at the OTR SuperSprint this weekend. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Scott McLaughlin has set the early pace at the OTR SuperSprint this weekend. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Motor Sports

McLaughlin tops first practice at The Bend

by Cara Jenkin
23rd Aug 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Scott McLaughlin has continued his fine form at the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend, setting the fastest practice time in the first session held at The Bend.

The Ford Mustang driver at Shell V-Power Racing was the only one to post a sub-1:50 minute time of a 1:49.7988.

South Australian driver Tim Slade was 0.35 seconds slower to be second-fastest in the Freightliner Racing Holden Commodore, with another Mustang - of Bottle-O Racing's Lee Holdsworth - third fastest with a time of 1:50.1772.

Wildcard entry Thomas Randle followed up quick pace he had in the co-driver session in the morning to be fourth-fastest.

Under a clear blue sky, 18C temperatures and slightly blustery conditions, the Supercars completed their first 30-minute practice session without major incident.

Practice 2 will be another 30-minute session, starting at 3.40pm.

More Stories

mustangs scott mclaughlin supercars
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    FEE SHOCKER: Group hit with penalty to use flag on shirts

    premium_icon FEE SHOCKER: Group hit with penalty to use flag on shirts

    News BUNDABERG'S Aboriginal community-controlled health organisation says it has been forced to pay thousands of dollars for using the Aboriginal flag.

    Fire hero out of pocket after $250k bulldozer destroyed

    premium_icon Fire hero out of pocket after $250k bulldozer destroyed

    Rural "I don't know what to do, they're adding to the pain..."

    Why women are socking it to the rhetoric of Alan Jones

    premium_icon Why women are socking it to the rhetoric of Alan Jones

    Opinion Shock jock out of line with 'shove a sock down her throat' comment

    Dad shares heartbreak after son's fatal crash

    premium_icon Dad shares heartbreak after son's fatal crash

    News Dad's heartbreaking post after son dies in crash